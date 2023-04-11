State highway project closing Olmsted County intersection

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Road construction is shutting down a state highway intersection west of Rochester.
Olmsted County Public Works say the State Highway 4/44 project begins Tuesday and the intersection of 51st St NW / 60th Ave NW will be closed to allow the installation of underground utilities. The closure is expected to last about two weeks and a temporary access will be constructed utilizing Sandstone St NW for the Pebble Creek development on the west side of 60th Ave NW.
60th Avenue NW will remain closed from 19th Street NW to Valleyhigh Drive NW until surfacing can be completed as weather allows this spring. This section of roadway is anticipated to be open to traffic in June 2023.
Fitzgerald Excavating and Trucking, Inc. is the prime contractor for the $19,500,000 regrading/reconstruction project.
Drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes.