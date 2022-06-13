State health officials take over Pine Island care center

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A care center in Pine Island has been taken over by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
A temporary restraining order was issued on Friday in Ramsey County which allowed MDH to take over Pine Haven Care Center on Saturday over concerns that a growing list of unpaid bills threatened critical services for residents. State regulators say they will protect residents’ safety and ensure continued care at the facility while operations and management issues are addressed.
Pathway Health, a professional management organization, will serve as the facility’s managing agent during the receivership. Residents and staff were informed of the change over the weekend.
“This rare step is one we do not take lightly, but the evidence indicated a need for immediate action to ensure that residents are safe and continue to receive essential services,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We are focused on a smooth transition and determining the next steps that will meet the needs of residents, staff, and families.”
MDH says it acted after staff found evidence that the facility’s growing list of unpaid bills and inability to meet payroll threatened staffing levels, critical services and medications for residents. Pine Haven Care Center has 52 residents and is licensed for 70 beds.
“We are communicating with family members and residents about the transition as we work to stabilize operations,” says Health Regulation Division Director Maria King. “We will work with the new managing agent to help residents and employees through this transition.”
MDH says receiverships allow regulators to assume control of a nursing home in certain situations where there are serious health and safety concerns for residents. State law limits such receiverships to no more than 18 months. MDH will assume responsibility for operations and finances of the nursing home and typically appoints a managing agent to conduct the daily work of managing the facility.