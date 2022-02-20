State grants to help fill food shelves in Cerro Gordo and 35 other Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – Cerro Gordo is among 36 counties receiving Growing Together Mini-Grants from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s SNAP-Education program.
The money is going to projects aimed at increasing food security and promoting healthy food access. Master Gardener volunteers plant donation gardens with partners, support their community with plant-a-row programs to get more produce into food pantries, and glean fresh produce from farmers markets and home gardeners.
All produce is donated to local food pantries, food banks and other food distribution sites. Over the past six years, the mini-grants have resulted in food donations of over 532,000 pounds.
“We are excited to expand the project to new counties while supporting established community donation gardens throughout Iowa,” says Katie Sorrell, extension education specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This project provides fresh fruits and vegetables, often harvested that day, to food pantry clients throughout rural and urban Iowa counties.”
Among the counties receiving Growing Together Mini-Grants and what the money will be spent on:
Cerro Gordo – Increase production with high yielding and easy-to-grow crops at donation gardens in Mason City and Clear Lake. Food pantry clients will be invited to helping hours at the garden and nutrition education classes taught by a food and health specialist.
Floyd – Support families with low-income in maintaining community garden plots through hands-on support and nutrition education opportunities. The project will also coordinate donations from home gardeners and high school agriculture students.
Franklin – Create a donation garden in Ackley and convert a garden space to a donation garden in Hampton. Garden volunteers will plant high yielding and culturally diverse produce to donate to the Franklin County Community Food Pantry.
Mitchell – Create a donation garden in Osage to benefit food pantry clients at the Osage Food Pantry and St. Ansgar Food Pantry. Local 4-H clubs will help build and maintain the garden and food pantry clients will be invited to participate in helping hours at the garden.
Winneshiek – Create a new donation garden in Decorah consisting of raised beds to benefit local food pantries and low-income housing units. Garden tours and gardening workshops will be offered to food pantry clients.
“Master Gardeners take great pride in their Growing Together projects,” says Alicia Herzog, Master Gardener program coordinator with ISU Extension and Outreach. “It’s encouraging to see growth, both in the garden and in the number of counties participating, because we know how impactful these contributions will be to local communities in need.”