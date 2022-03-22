 Skip to main content
State grant to help Nora Springs agri-business expand

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa agri-business is getting state money to help expand.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is giving out nearly $250,000 in grants to assist farmers, businesses, and non-profits to increase or diversify their products.  $9,770 of that is going to SkyView Farms near Nora Springs to support a $30,200 effort to turn their current direct sale beef business to a beef, pork, poultry, and egg food hub serving Iowans.

“Iowa agriculture is the envy of the world as our farmers continue to lead the way in producing healthy, high-quality, affordable food. It is essential that consumers have access to the Iowa-grown products they know and love,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.  “The Choose Iowa grant program makes this possible through value-added projects that help Iowans grow their businesses and access new markets. I am proud to invest in these projects that continue to position Iowa as a top place to grow, today and in the future.”

Others receiving Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants are:

Stensland Creamery, located near Larchwood, is being awarded $25,000 to increase their on-farm dairy processing capacity and product offerings. 

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $52,912

Country View Dairy, located near Hawkeye, will receive $20,030 to increase production capability, enabling them to enter more retail markets and serve more Iowa schools.

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $40,060

Austin Schulte, located near Norway, is getting $25,000 to begin on-farm dairy processing of cheese, increasing opportunities for workforce and consumers in the area.

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $350,000

Kerns Farms, located near Clearfield, is being awarded $25,000 to purchase stationary and mobile cold storage to expand their mobile meat delivery service.

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $61,406

T-A Family Premium Meats, located in Marquette, is getting $25,000 to construct a retail store to showcase Iowa meats, cheeses, honey, maple syrup, cider, sauces, spices, and other specialty foods.

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $52,000

Iowa Food Hub, located in Waukon, will receive $18,000 to access additional markets, add more distribution routes, and serve more customers in Iowa.

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $40,000

Franklin Street Brewing Company, located in Manchester, is being awarded $25,000 to purchase and install a canning line that will increase their production and purchases of Iowa-grown hops and grains.

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $83,339

Whitetail Valley Farm, located near Stanton, will receive $21,000 to increase their production and sales of apple-based beverages.

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $46,152

Local Harvest CSA, located near Solon, is getting $5,750 to establish an on-farm kitchen to extend their production season and expand their market of value-added fruit and vegetable products.

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $11,500

Clear Sky Flowers, located in Leon, is being awarded $2,500 to increase storage capacity and improve transportation methods of their flowers to create alternative methods to the current supply chain disruptions.

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $5,067

ChopLocal, based in Wayland, is being awarded $25,000 to increase access to their online meat marketplace for producers and consumers.

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $58,500

Brun Ko Farm, located near Exira, will receive $15,000 to increase vegetable production by increasing washing and storage capacity.

TOTAL PROJECT COST: $30,000

