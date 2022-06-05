State giving nearly $3 million to Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families First in Rochester will share in nearly $3 million in state grants to support community child care providers.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services will distribute $2.9 million to organizations serving unlicensed family, friend and neighbor child care providers. Funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
“These grants will support family, friends and neighbors who step up to provide child care, often without receiving the same benefits as licensed child care providers,” says Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “Providing more resources for this essential child care option will strengthen the workforce behind the workforce.”
All the organizations receiving grants will support multicultural, refugee and immigrant communities across the state. They may use the money for things like culturally appropriate training and resources to enhance and promote children's health and safety, training to support school-age children’s distance learning, social emotional learning, health and safety, and early learning kits, information about child care licensing, and transportation to school readiness and other early childhood training activities.
In addition to Families First, other grant recipients are:
Milestones, Waite Park
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet
Indigenous Visioning, White Earth and Greater Minnesota Tribal communities
Lakes & Prairies CAP (Community Action Partnership), Moorhead
MAHUBE-OTWA CAP (Community Action Partnership), Detroit Lakes
Northland Foundation, Duluth
Tri Valley, Crookston
Rice Co GUH (Growing Up Healthy), Northfield
UCAP (United Community Action Partnership), Marshall
Aviellah Curriculum and Consulting, Minneapolis
Change, Inc., Minneapolis
CLUES (Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio), St. Paul
HECC (Hmong Early Childhood Coalition), St. Paul
LaRed Latina de Educación Temprana, Richfield
Minneapolis YCB (Youth Coordinating Board), Minneapolis
REFA (Restoration For All, Inc.), St. Paul
Wilder Foundation, Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota