 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State giving nearly $3 million to Minnesota child care providers

  • 0
Money for Hayfield Community Food Pantry

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families First in Rochester will share in nearly $3 million in state grants to support community child care providers.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services will distribute $2.9 million to organizations serving unlicensed family, friend and neighbor child care providers. Funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

“These grants will support family, friends and neighbors who step up to provide child care, often without receiving the same benefits as licensed child care providers,” says Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead.  “Providing more resources for this essential child care option will strengthen the workforce behind the workforce.”

All the organizations receiving grants will support multicultural, refugee and immigrant communities across the state.  They may use the money for things like culturally appropriate training and resources to enhance and promote children's health and safety, training to support school-age children’s distance learning, social emotional learning, health and safety, and early learning kits, information about child care licensing, and transportation to school readiness and other early childhood training activities.

 In addition to Families First, other grant recipients are:

Milestones, Waite Park

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet

Indigenous Visioning, White Earth and Greater Minnesota Tribal communities

Lakes & Prairies CAP (Community Action Partnership), Moorhead

MAHUBE-OTWA CAP (Community Action Partnership), Detroit Lakes

Northland Foundation, Duluth

Tri Valley, Crookston

Rice Co GUH (Growing Up Healthy), Northfield

UCAP (United Community Action Partnership), Marshall

Aviellah Curriculum and Consulting, Minneapolis

Change, Inc., Minneapolis

CLUES (Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio), St. Paul

HECC (Hmong Early Childhood Coalition), St. Paul

LaRed Latina de Educación Temprana, Richfield

Minneapolis YCB (Youth Coordinating Board), Minneapolis

REFA (Restoration For All, Inc.), St. Paul

Wilder Foundation, Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota

Tags

Recommended for you