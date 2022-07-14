State funding sought for senior housing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County has submitted an application for state aid for the Mayowood II Senior Apartments.
The $11.3 million three-story building is planned to be built adjacent to Mayowood Apartments and would create 36 units for senior citizens who make less than 30% of the area’s median income.
“Affordable housing for seniors living on Social Security is a significant need in our community. The Mayowood II project will help fill that need,” says Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn.
The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners in June 2022 authorized a purchase agreement allowing the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority to buy the county-owned land on Mayowood Road for $1. The City of Rochester also agreed to waive nearly $235,000 in city fees.
“This is truly a community project,” says Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Mark Thein. “We have received financial support from the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing, Olmsted County HRA, and the City of Rochester. We hope the project receives funding from Minnesota Housing so we can continue to move this project forward.”
A decision on state funding is expected in December. Organizers say if financing is secured, construction on Mayowood II can begin in fall 2023.