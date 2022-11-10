State funding goes to sewer projects in Lanesboro

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Lanesboro is getting $4 million in state funding for a couple of water projects.
The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority says Lanesboro will receive $1,726,671 for the Kirkwood water main replacement and $2,308,640 for a sewer collection system replacement.
The water main replacement will happen on Kirkwood Street and other locations. The sanitary sewer replacement will happen on Pleasant Street and Sheridan Street Alley, Kirkwood Street, Coffee Street, Beacon Street, Rochelle Avenue. A new sewer main will also be installed off Rochelle Avenue.
The state funding consists of $807,062 in loans and $3,228,249 in grants.