State education scores show Iowa students improved little in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2023 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress shows little improvement from the previous year.
The Iowa Department of Education says state-level results show relatively little to no growth across most grades in English language arts with some grade levels up a percentage point and other grades down a percentage point. Sixth grade results increased the most from last year, going up four percentage points. Mathematics scores showed some small improvement across all grade levels. Grades 3, 6, 7, and 9 had a three-percentage point increase, and grade 4 had a four-percentage point increase in the percent of students scoring proficient or above when compared to last year. Grades 8 and 10 increased five percentage points and grade 5 increased six percentage points. Eleventh grade results increased the most, at 7 percentage points.
“Iowa prioritized keeping schools open and students in the classroom throughout the pandemic, and our students experienced minimal COVID-related learning loss compared to the nation. At the same time, statewide assessment results show that overall student proficiency is not significantly different from last year and concerning achievement gaps persist, especially among students who are English learners, students with disabilities, and students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch,” says Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “Together with educators and families, we will work to better serve students most in need of support and to accelerate learning so all students can succeed. This crucial data will guide the Department’s development of targeted solutions to improve student achievement statewide.”
The 2023 results show students who are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, students with disabilities, and students who are English learners performed much lower than their classmates with differences of 15, 41, and 45 percentage points, respectively.
The spring 2022-23 ISASP results and fact sheet with additional graphs and charts can be found by clicking here.