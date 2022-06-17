State aid for major business expansions in Osage and Hampton

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board has approved awards for companies in Mitchell and Franklin counties.
That’s part of six projects getting state aid in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Hampton, Osage, and Red Oak.
The board awarded the $31.8 million project tax benefits through the HQJ program to Valent BioSciences in Osage. The company plans to expand its existing Osage facility as demand continues to increase. The expansion is expected to create 10 jobs at a qualifying wage of $23.71 per hour.
The board also awarded tax benefits through the HQJ program to Centro, Inc. in Hampton. The company plans to purchase a building and adjacent lot in Hampton, which will include two rotational molding machines. The project is expected to create 28 jobs, of which 16 are incented at a qualifying wage of $24.18 per hour. It represents a capital investment of $5.3 million
The six projects overall will assist in the creation of 640 jobs and result in nearly $265 million in new capital investment in Iowa.