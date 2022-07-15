Starting Saturday you can dial '9-8-8' to access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

KIMT News 3 - Starting Saturday people facing a mental health crisis can dial 9-8-8 to connect to support.
The new 9-8-8 dialing code will serve as a universal number, tapping into the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline so people can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help regardless of where they live.
The lifeline is a national network of over 200 call centers.
Emily Yang, suicide prevention coordinator for Minnesota Department of Health says this 3-digit number is the first step in transforming the way people access crisis care.
“If they are having thoughts of suicide or mental health related distress, it just provides an avenue for people to reach out and connect for support.”
Minnesota Department of Health has been working directly with four Minnesota lifeline centers to prepare for the transition, including:
Carver County Health and Human Services
First Call For Help
First Link
Greater Twin Cities United Way
Yang anticipates an increase in volume with three digit number over time.
“If some is in a suicidal or in a mental health crisis, and they need someone to talk to, 9-8-8 is available, and we feel really hopeful in that,” she adds.
Last year Minnesota received over 33,000 calls to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
The new lifeline is available nationwide beginning at midnight July 16.