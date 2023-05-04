'Star Wars Day' celebrated by local pop culture shops

ROCHESTER, Minn. - May 4th might not be a holiday that shows up on your calendar. For Star Wars fans it's up there with Christmas and Halloween.
Call it "Star Wars Day" or "May the Fourth Be With You," the day can bring big business to stores like Hidden Gem that sell merchandise from a galaxy far, far away.
Though Hidden Gem focuses more on computers and video games, they've stocked up on plenty of Star Wars merch for any gamers that are also fans of the series. Believe it or not, the two fandoms often overlap.
Though the store was full of customers, store co-owner Juan Barajas says that it's only a portion of what he'll see for the festivities.
"Today it lands on Thursday, so we probably won't see as much as this weekend," he said. "This weekend, there'll be a lot of people wearing shirts and stuff. It's rare, but last year we did have somebody come in that was wearing an outfit."
One not familiar with hardcore fans might wonder why someone would wear a full costume to the store to buy a few collectibles.
For people like Barajas, the answer lies within the ability to return to one's childhood with each re-watch of the films.
"It just holds a special place, y'know?" he said. "It just reminds you of that nostalgia, growing up when times were easier. As an adult, you've got to worry about things like bills and all these problems, but it's a small piece, even for an hour or two, that brings you back to easier times."
The holiday started as an inside joke between friends, but blossomed into a yearly celebration when Disney purchased Lucasfilm for over $4 billion.