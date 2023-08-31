Stage 1 of 12th Street NE project in Mason City is largely complete

MASON CITY, Iowa - 12th Street NE from North Carolina Avenue to North Kentucky Avenue has reopened to traffic.
The City Engineering office says the majority of Stage 1 work on this road project is completed with Heartland Asphalt placing the Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) base course on August 24 and the surface on the 28. All the sidewalk pedestrian ramps as part of Stage 1 have been placed. McKiness Excavating completed all the underground utility improvements included in this project. 12th Street NE is open to traffic from North Kentucky Avenue to the North Rhode Island Avenue signalized intersection.
The North Carolina Avenue intersection is closed while concrete paving operations are taking place. That is expected to last into the week of September 4.
Some traffic control is still in place because Heartland Asphalt will need to raise manhole covers to the new street surface. This work will involve intermittent lane closures while work is being performed
Concrete work on Stage 2, from North Federal Avenue to North Carolina Avenue, is currently taking place.
Construction work has closed parts of 12th Street NE since mid-July.