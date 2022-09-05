Staffing shortages evident heading into Labor Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Staffing shortages across the country are impacting everyone from school districts, local businesses, retailers and restaurants.
The manager of the Canadian Honker in Rochester says labor has always been a challenge especially as summer staff leave.
Manager Katie Powers explained, "I think it's more of the front of the house servers, hosts, bartenders. The summer help tends to leave and that's where they take from, the front of the house more. The back of the house has always been pretty solid."
Nationally, according the latest jobs report the labor market remains strong. The economy added 315,000 jobs and unemployment rose to 3.7%.
The U.S. Department of Labor also reports there are still two jobs for every unemployed worker.
The Canadian Honker says every day about 20 workers are on the schedule so applicants are always needed especially at the holidays approach.
Powers added, "Definitely when the holidays come we tend to get really busy. Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday of the year for us so we're definitely going to be looking for some extra help around then."
The restaurant says usually when applications com in they'll be in groups of three or four. However, Powers says then managers will go for weeks without seeing any interested candidates.
