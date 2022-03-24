Staffing shortages continue to affect those with disabilities in Rochester, legislators work to increase wages

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is experiencing a shortage of workers to provide disability services. Providers report more than 3,500 people on waiting lists across the state.
Ability Building Community (ABC) in Rochester works to provide services to individuals with disabilities that allow them to work within the community.
ABC says they are currently down 60 staff positions.
Crystal Heim, public relations manager at ABC says more than half of the individuals they serve are still not back to their pre-pandemic schedules, many of them only working one or two days a week.
“It's very important that individuals with disabilities continue to be employed within our communities, and we need staffing to do that,” she emphasizes.
The biggest roadblock is the low pay for direct support professionals.
Heim says ABC recently raised its rates to $15/hour at entry level - but it's still not enough.
“There are other organizations out there that are raising their starting wages to $20-22/hour starting and we can't compete with that. Just because we don't have the capacity to raise our rates like that,” she explains.
Minnesota Representative Barb Haley says it's been a long time since the Disability Waiver Rate System has been updated.
“We do have a staffing crisis here, and that impacts some of our most vulnerable Minnesotans. And with our workforce shortage, we need all hands on deck,” says Haley.
Legislation is proposing adjustments to the system, focusing on using more current economic data in order to hire and keep disability service workers.
She adds, “I’m just happy to support this. I think it's an essential thing we need to do in the legislature, and help these folks be able to get back to work.”
Haley says the bill had a hearing earlier this week and would still need approval from the senate.
If you or someone you know is job searching, Ability Building Community is holding a career fair on April 15th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to hire direct support professionals.