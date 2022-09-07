Staff at new Dakota Middle School eager as first week in new school is in full swing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - School is officially back in session for Rochester Public Schools, including the first week for the brand new Dakota Middle School.
Principal Levi Lundak says its safe to say many staff are feeling a wave of nervousness as the school year sets in much like many students on the first day of school.
He explains, “It’s beautiful, it's wonderful to be here, just to see the positivity on staff, students, and parents faces. But it's definitely - just really everything is so new it's really that moment that everyone is like 'How is this really gonna work?’”
The building was built for up to 1,200 students, right now around 975 students are enrolled.
This year's goal is to focus on the needs of students to get them to their full potential.
Principal Lundak is looking forward to students having the opportunity to get back to learning in collaborative spaces.
“This year, it's exciting to see all the faces have us be back doing some of those communal activities that the last couple of years have limited - for safety reasons - through those collaborative activities, shared experiences, that's where we now students learn best.”
There's still some barriers - the school is working with the city to update roads to meet the increased demand in traffic.
Principal Lundak is also looking forward to offering culinary classes and upgraded facilities for youth tournaments.
Rochester Public Schools are still not fully staffed for this school year.
They are continuing to have hiring events to fill those staff openings. If you are interested in a career at RPS, visit here.