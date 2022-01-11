St. Paul man sentenced for drug possession in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is going to prison for an Olmsted County drug bust.
Sean Alexander, 43 of St. Paul, was ordered Tuesday to spend two years in prison, with credit for 83 days already served.
Alexander was arrested on October 21, 2021. The Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team says there was a warrant out for Alexander and his vehicle and they had a tip he would be driving into Olmsted County. Alexander was pulled over and taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.
Court documents state Alexander was found with 2.7 grams of heroin and suspected fentanyl. Investigators say uncapped hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia were found in Alexander’s vehicle.
Alexander pleaded guilty Tuesday to fifth-degree drug possession.