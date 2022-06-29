St. Paul Bomb Squad picks up possible explosive device, RPD investigation ongoing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're learning more details about a bomb scare that happened Tuesday night in Olmsted County.
Rochester police say the suspicious device has been picked up by the St. Paul Bomb squad for further investigation.
The department says the device was found by a man walking on a bike path in southwest Rochester.
A few hours later, around 8:30pm, a woman acquaintance of the man dropped it off at the government center.
It's described to have been about two inches long, wrapped in black electrical tape, have screws attached and was stuffed in a shoe.
The parking lot aft the center was temporarily cleared until bomb-sniffing dogs did not alert to any material of concern.
RPD asks, in the rare instance another device is found, community members leave the suspicious item where it's at and call law enforcement.
Sgt. Steve Thompson explained, "Don't touch it, stay back. When we got to the scene we took a look at how big the device was and we determined at minimum at least 100 feet back. So, we kept basically everybody out of that large parking lot at the government center. Don't touch, call law enforcement immediately.
Officers say even though a device may seem small, it can be deadly.
Thompson added, "Even if it wasn't a large firecracker, m60 or m80, it's almost a quarter stick of dynamite. It's more than enough to kill you if it goes off, especially with screws taped around the outside of the device. That would cause significant damage if in fact it is the real thing."
The department says the St. Paul Bomb Squad should be able to determine within a day if there is any active material.
Either way, an investigation is underway and DNA testing will be done to locate potential suspects. The department says they could be subject to felony charges.