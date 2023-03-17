St. Patrick's Day Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's the busiest day of the year for the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band. They performed all over the city. They've existed since the early 1970s. One of the many locations they performed at today was the Rochester VFW. With their drums and their bagpipes, they played a number of Irish and Scottish songs. They also chatted with the people there afterward. Kim Harris, one of the members of the band, said music is a great way to bring people together.
“I think music is just a way for all of us to connect. Touches something in everybody’s heart and makes you feel good, gets your toes tapping…and can…mean, we got a good sunny day today, but even in the middle of winter we can have a little fun and be enjoying something together," Harris said.
They performed at over ten locations today.