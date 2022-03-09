St. Mary's University gets over $1 million to create more STEM teachers

WINONA, Minn. – A $1.18 million grant is going to support the new Inclusive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Teacher Education Pipeline (ISTEP) project at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
St. Mary’s says the NSF Noyce Grant money will enable the school to provide scholarships and stipends to more than 20 undergraduate and graduate students pursuing teacher licensure in a STEM-related field over five years. STEM+Education Bachelor of Arts students will be awarded two-year scholarships and Masters of Arts in Teaching students will be awarded one-year stipends, commensurate with the duration of the respective programs.
“The goals of the NSF Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program align with Saint Mary’s ‘Strategic Plan: Building a Future Full of Hope 2025,’ which emphasizes increasing access to educational opportunities,” said Saint Mary’s President Father James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D. “The program will build a pipeline from high-need secondary schools to Saint Mary’s, which will improve student success, retention, and completion; respond to workforce needs; and provide career support for students after graduation. We are grateful that together, we can begin to address this gap in our educational system.”
According to research from 2019, nearly 42% of public school districts in Minnesota report that teacher shortages are a serious problem with less than half of Minnesota’s licensed teachers currently teaching in public schools. 3.8% out of Minnesota’s 64,202 public school teachers are teaching out of their licensed area, especially in the field of mathematics. The U.S. Department of Education has reported teacher shortages in Minnesota, especially in math and science, for more than 15 years.
“Guided by distinctly Lasallian Catholic principles, Saint Mary's University has been preparing students for ethical lives of service and leadership for over 100 year,” says Michael Lovorn, Ph.D., dean of Saint Mary’s School of Education. “Our mission to awaken, nurture and empower learners is enriched by our collective commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all academic contexts. We are humbled and pleased to be the recipients of the ISTEP program award, as it will advance our efforts to recruit and retain more teacher candidates of color. Our team of teacher educators and STEM experts is enthusiastic about this important work, and we are confident the program will help us achieve our overall goal of increasing the number of STEM teachers of color across southeastern Minnesota. We couldn't be prouder of our participation in this effort.”