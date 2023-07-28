St. Marys, Sisters of St. Francis build cooling station for outdoor workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The past few days have been some of the hottest we've seen all year.
For construction workers in Rochester, it's been a difficult balancing act of getting work done and staying cool.
However, one group is offering a helping hand.
A cooling station was installed at St. Marys Hospital for any construction workers and grounds crew in need of a break from the sun.
The Sisters of St. Francis at St. Marys wanted to provide a safe and comfortable spot for workers to escape the heat.
They partnered with Mayo Clinic Community Engagement, Benike Construction, St. Marys campus administration, and Morrison Food Service.
Workers can grab a fresh sugar cookie cooked by Sister Lauren and an ice-cold drink to rest by an industrial fan in the shade.
Derrick Bridley, a construction working helping build a new pavilion on campus, said he and other workers were surprised by the gift.
"[The sisters] got ahold of us a day before they did it and asked where we'd want it," he said. "We didn't know anything about it really. It was a super nice gesture. It's a great spot to get in the shade and get ice water. We've got a cooler with ice water in it."
In a separate statement, the sisters state the importance of giving food to the hungry and drink to the needy.
“This is living our values," one sister said. "It’s an issue of respect: treating everyone in our diverse community, including patients, their families, and colleagues, with dignity. This is an expression of dignity.”
If you're working outside in intense heat, you are advised to take frequent breaks and to never work alone in case you overheat.