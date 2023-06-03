 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is
currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke
will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may
make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should
improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow
morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through
Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosts "A Time of Remembrance"

  • Updated
  • 0
There was a program held today at St. Luke's Episcopal Church that focused on addictions, suicides, and overdoses.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a program held today at St. Luke's Episcopal Church that focused on addictions, suicides, and overdoses. The program featured several speakers. People listened to speakers talk about how they've personally been impacted by addiction and suicide. There was also a resource fair featuring organizations that can help people struggling with the impacts of addictions, suicides, and overdoses. Around the end of the program, people lit candles in memory of their loved ones and also wrote them letters.

“There were people that just have not had an opportunity to-to gather together with others and share what their experience has been. So many of us, we stuff all of the feelings inside and we just don’t talk about it, and that’s what today was to-to help with," Toni Kay Mangskau, one of the event organizers, said.

The event organizers hope to have this event happen again next year. If it does happen again next year, it will likely be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

