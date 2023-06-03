St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosts "A Time of Remembrance"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a program held today at St. Luke's Episcopal Church that focused on addictions, suicides, and overdoses. The program featured several speakers. People listened to speakers talk about how they've personally been impacted by addiction and suicide. There was also a resource fair featuring organizations that can help people struggling with the impacts of addictions, suicides, and overdoses. Around the end of the program, people lit candles in memory of their loved ones and also wrote them letters.
“There were people that just have not had an opportunity to-to gather together with others and share what their experience has been. So many of us, we stuff all of the feelings inside and we just don’t talk about it, and that’s what today was to-to help with," Toni Kay Mangskau, one of the event organizers, said.
The event organizers hope to have this event happen again next year. If it does happen again next year, it will likely be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.