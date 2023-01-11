St. Charles High School student arrested over threats

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - St. Charles Police say there is no longer a threat to public safety and a 16-year-old St. Charles student is in custody over threats made in a school bathroom.
Last Friday, the St. Charles police department says the teenager wrote a threat in graffiti on a girl's bathroom stall that said she would shoot up the school.
Officers were quickly alerted and extra patrol were put in place.
On Tuesday, a student received a snapchat message from another student who appeared to be involved.
Wednesday, after several interviews, St. Charles Police say that the student admitted to writing the threat after a dare. She is now in custody.
The department says it will continue to have extra patrols inside and outside of the school for the rest of the week.
St. Charles police are thanking everyone who assisted with the investigation.
A full statement on the situation can be found here.