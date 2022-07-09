St Baldrick's Buzz for a Cause raises money for cancer research at Whistle Binkies South

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Cancer is the number one cause of death by disease among children, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. On Saturday, barbers in Rochester shaved some heads for a good cause at Whistle Binkies on the Lake.
"Childhood cancer research is chronically underfunded. So the majority of money goes to adult cancer research," says Martijin Bos.
Bos's son is a childhood cancer survivor. This morning people in The Med City came out to have their heads buzzed to raise money for childhood cancer research. It's part of St Baldrick's Buzz for a Cure. The foundation has been supporting childhood cancer research since 2005.
"The St Baldrick's Foundation is a foundation that raises money for childhood cancer. They do that by having people shave their head and raise money from their friends family to raise money for this event," says Bos.
One of the participants was Laura Allen, a veteran when it comes to having her head shaved.
"I did this once about seven years ago and it was a good experience then. It kind of got me over my fear of having short hair so I'm not too worried about having a bald head again," Allen tells KIMT News 3.
Although the fundraiser didn't bring big crowds that didn't stop Eric Vanderheiden from teaming up with his daughter to show their support.
"We've been doing this as a family since 2017. This is our sixth year and overall our family's raised $14,000 doing this. My wife use to be a pediatric nurse, worked with kids with cancer and so she has lots of experience in seeing the after effects and how it impacts families and obviously patients and so we know its for a good cause,"says Vanderheiden.
According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation only four percent of the money the government spends annually on cancer research goes towards treating childhood cancer. The proceeds from Buzz for a Cure will go towards advancing treatment options and minimize long term effects for kids as they go into adulthood.
St. Baldrick's raised over $8,000 on Saturday and I'm learning they plan to come back here and do the fundraiser again next year. Anyone who couldn't make it today that's still interested in donating can click here.