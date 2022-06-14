St. Ansgar woman sentenced for meth in Bremer County

WAVERLY, Iowa – Dealing drugs means a deferred judgment and a hefty fine for a Mitchell County woman.
Samantha Deanne Potter, 31 of St. Ansgar and formerly of Lyle, Minnesota, has pleaded guilty in Bremer County District Court to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Bremer County law enforcement says Potter was pulled over for speeding on Highway 218 on June 28, 2021. Court documents state a search of her vehicle found 45.14 grams of meth in plastic baggies and a digital scale was found in Potter’s purse.
She’s been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a civil penalty of $10,500, equal to the value of the meth found in Potter’s vehicle.
If she successfully meets all the terms of her sentence, this conviction will be removed from Potter’s record.