St. Ansgar meth dealer sentenced in connection with overdose death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mitchell County man who sold the drugs that killed a woman will spend over a decade in federal prison.
Eric A. Young, 43 of St. Ansgar, pleaded guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to distribution of methamphetamine. Young confessed to selling meth to a woman from Nashua for $90 in March 2021. Young admits to watching the woman pass out after taking the drug. Federal prosecutors say the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.
During sentencing on Tuesday, the federal judge indicated the woman died as a result of a methamphetamine overdose.
Young has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation
