St. Ansgar man pleads guilty in connection to Nashua woman's drug death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man has pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed someone.
Eric A. Young, 43 of St. Ansgar, entered a guilty plea Monday to distribution of methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Young gave meth to a woman from Nashua on the night of March 18, 2021. Young admitted to selling the drug to the woman for $90 and being present when she passed out.
Investigators say the woman later died. Her name has not been released.
Federal prosecutors say Young is facing up to 20 years in federal prison with no chance of parole. No sentencing date has been set.
This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.