St. Ansgar man and his Austin son now face felony charge for DC riot

WASHINGTON, DC – A North Iowa man and his southern Minnesota son are now facing a felony charge for their involvement in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Federal court documents say Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and his son, Daniel Johnson of Austin, are facing a felony count of civil disorder in addition to misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The Johnsons have a plea hearing scheduled for January 4, 2020 in District of Columbia Federal Court.