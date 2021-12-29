You are the owner of this article.
St. Ansgar man and his Austin son now face felony charge for DC riot

Photo from federal criminal complaint. Authorities say Daniel Johnson is circled in blue and Daryl Johnson is circled in red.

WASHINGTON, DC – A North Iowa man and his southern Minnesota son are now facing a felony charge for their involvement in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal court documents say Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and his son, Daniel Johnson of Austin, are facing a felony count of civil disorder in addition to misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Johnsons have a plea hearing scheduled for January 4, 2020 in District of Columbia Federal Court.

