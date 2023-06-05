St. Ansgar ethanol plant joins carbon pipeline project

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

St. Ansgar ethanol plant joins carbon pipeline project

Summit Carbon Solutions

AMES, Iowa – The people planning to build a carbon capture pipeline through five states are announcing a new partnership with a North Iowa company.

Summit Carbon Solutions says it is joining forces with Absolute Energy, an ethanol plant located in St. Ansgar.

"We are thrilled to welcome Absolute Energy as a partner," says Lee Blank, CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions.  "Absolute Energy shares our aspiration to fortify the long-term sustainability and prosperity of U.S. agriculture by championing a decarbonized supply chain for their ethanol. Their relentless pursuit of excellence, high yields, and operational efficiency aligns precisely with our mission."

Summit Carbon Solutions is spearheading the development of the world's largest carbon capture and storage project, which the company says will permanently and safely sequester up to 18 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.  The project will extend through Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota.  Summit Carbon Solutions says it will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of participating ethanol plants and open new market opportunities.

"It fills us with a sense of purpose and satisfaction to team up with Summit on this critical mission of carbon capture and storage," says Rick Schwarck, CEO of Absolute Energy.  "The strategic placement of our Absolute Energy facility in Saint Ansgar, Iowa, coupled with our earnest endeavor to curtail greenhouse gas emissions, finds a parallel mission with Summit Carbon Solutions. We eagerly anticipate joining forces with Summit to meet our environmental sustainability goals."

Summit says its partnership with Absolute Energy will result in the removal and permanent storage of 370,000 metric tons of CO2 per year and builds on recent momentum, including a new partnership with NuGen Energy, a South Dakota producer, and having successfully acquired 70 percent of its pipeline route through voluntary easements with nearly 2,500 landowners.

