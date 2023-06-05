St. Ansgar ethanol plant joins carbon pipeline project

AMES, Iowa – The people planning to build a carbon capture pipeline through five states are announcing a new partnership with a North Iowa company.
Summit Carbon Solutions says it is joining forces with Absolute Energy, an ethanol plant located in St. Ansgar.
"We are thrilled to welcome Absolute Energy as a partner," says Lee Blank, CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions. "Absolute Energy shares our aspiration to fortify the long-term sustainability and prosperity of U.S. agriculture by championing a decarbonized supply chain for their ethanol. Their relentless pursuit of excellence, high yields, and operational efficiency aligns precisely with our mission."
Summit Carbon Solutions is spearheading the development of the world's largest carbon capture and storage project, which the company says will permanently and safely sequester up to 18 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. The project will extend through Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota. Summit Carbon Solutions says it will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of participating ethanol plants and open new market opportunities.
"It fills us with a sense of purpose and satisfaction to team up with Summit on this critical mission of carbon capture and storage," says Rick Schwarck, CEO of Absolute Energy. "The strategic placement of our Absolute Energy facility in Saint Ansgar, Iowa, coupled with our earnest endeavor to curtail greenhouse gas emissions, finds a parallel mission with Summit Carbon Solutions. We eagerly anticipate joining forces with Summit to meet our environmental sustainability goals."
Summit says its partnership with Absolute Energy will result in the removal and permanent storage of 370,000 metric tons of CO2 per year and builds on recent momentum, including a new partnership with NuGen Energy, a South Dakota producer, and having successfully acquired 70 percent of its pipeline route through voluntary easements with nearly 2,500 landowners.