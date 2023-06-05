St. Ansgar ethanol plant joins carbon pipeline project

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category. * WHERE...southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid prolonged time outdoors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to; sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by; email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find; additional information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-; health.