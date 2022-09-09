Squatters suspected in Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after an early morning fire Thursday.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in around 5:45 am from a neighbor about smoke alarms going off in a house in the 1700 block of Eberhart Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the northwest basement window of a vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators say it appears to have been started by accident.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says it seems the vacant home had been broken into and one or more people had been illegally living there.
Damages to the house are estimated to be around $5,000.
The Albert Lea Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayo Ambulance also responded to this fire.