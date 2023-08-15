Spring Valley's annual AG Days gets underway

SPRING VALLEY, Minn.-The annual Ag Days festival started today. It'll have lots of events to enjoy. One of the highlights of this year's Ag Days is Brave Community Theatre's production of "The Play That Goes Wrong." There will be shows at the Spring Valley Community Center on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. If a kid brings in an Ag Days button, they'll get a dollar off of their ticket. If you want to experience a blast from the past, you'll be able to check out an antique tractor show happening at the Sunshine Foods on Friday. Also on Friday, quilt lovers will be able to attend the quilt show happening at the Spring Valley Public Library. Stacey Rath, one of the members of the Spring Valley Ag Days Committee, said that the festival helps bring the community together.
“We get to celebrate all together. Young and old come to revisit Spring Valley. We have a lot going on. We get to see people that have came from far away or people that live here all the time. There’s plenty of class reunions going on, so it’s just kind of a great time for everybody to get excited and enjoy Ag Days," Rath said.
The grand parade will start on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. near the Minnwest Bank in Spring Valley. A barbecue contest will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday at South Park.