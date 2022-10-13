Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized.
Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
Rochester police say a man reported catching Moore and Tyler Gene Treichel, 31 of Rochester, in his attached garage on October 15, 2020. The victim says the two men were stealing tools from the garage.
Both Moore and Treichel were arrested shortly after the crime was reported.
Treichel has also pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. His sentence is scheduled for November 17.