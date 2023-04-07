Spring Season keeps Local Bicycle Shop Busy

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The spring season has kept a local bicycle shop pretty busy. During the past few weeks, New Spin Bicycle Shop has had a dramatic increase in the number of repairs and adjustments they've done. Electric bikes have been quite popular due to their ability to haul more stuff and travel further faster. Nate Nordstrom, the owner, said he feels good about the increased business.
“Through the Christmas season, we enjoy winter, and then January, February we kind of get sick of it. At this point, everybody’s excited for spring. We absolutely are, too, and it’s great to see things pick up at the shop and everybody staying busy," Nordstrom said.
A second location will be opening up on North Broadway Avenue near Kemps sometime this May.