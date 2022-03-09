Are you ready for spring?! Well... we're less than 2 weeks away from the start of spring, but it's already going to be feeling like spring next week. Highs are expected to be in the 40s and 50s, with a few places making a run for 60 degrees. Average highs are near 40 degrees, but will be running about 10-20 degrees above average going into next week. Enjoy these nicer temperatures because we all know that the cold and snow could still make a return in March and April.
Spring-like Temperatures Likely Next Week
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
