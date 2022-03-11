Get ready to enjoy some warmer weather! Temperatures are expected to warm up well above average by Sunday and remain mild through much of next week. Highs will reach the 50s across the area and it's even possible we could be talking about temperatures near 60 next week.
Spring-like Temperatures In Sight for Next Week
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
