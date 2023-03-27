Spring Grove still recovering from downtown fire last December

SPRING GROVE, Minn. - The downtown fire from last December destroyed a hardware store and six apartments.
The building caught fire wiping out the True Value Hardware store and displacing 11 residents from their home.
The Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce helped raise money and donations for the individuals affected by the fire that occurred three days before Christmas.
"There were kids without Christmas trees or presents. Imagine leaving your home when you come home and you don't have a home, so they lost everything. We immediately got things going, opened up some stuff, and people were donating all over," said Chamber of Commerce Treasurer, Teresa Fegyek.
Many relied on the hardware store for basic needs and supplies. Spring Grove losing the store decreased foot traffic on Main Street in downtown. Local businesses are hurting from less people walking throughout downtown.
"Our city's guys constantly go down there to get parts of pieces and they sold everything . . . they had literally everything that everybody needed in our town in there, so now when we look out of City Hall and look into our Main Street, there is less foot traffic, so it's starting to hurt other businesses as well," said Spring Grove City Administrator, Jana Elton.
The city is planning to restore the building by the end of 2024, brining in a new business and adding apartments on top.