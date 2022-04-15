Spring Flood Run to bring thousands of motorcyclists to SE Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Thousands of motorcycle riders are expected for the Spring Flood Run taking place Saturday between the Twin Cities and Winona.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says both motorcycles and automobiles will need the share the road.
“We want riders to ride smart, enjoy the spring ride and make it home safely. That takes motorcyclists and other motorists working together to share the road,” says Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol. “Motorcyclists should ride sober, ride at their own pace in groups, be prepared for potential road hazards, and know how to safely navigate curves in the road. Other motorists should give riders space and diligently check blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections.”
DPS says riders should watch out for potential hazards like:
Snow run-off freezing at night
Uneven pavement
Potholes
Loose sand and gravel, especially in the curves
For their part, drivers should:
Watch for motorcyclists - Due to the smaller size of motorcycles, their speed and distance is more difficult to judge
Always look twice before entering a roadway, turning left or changing lanes
Give riders room by maintaining a three-second following distance and check blind spots
Pay attention and drive at safe speeds
As of 2021, there were more than 259,000 registered motorcycles and more than 397,000 licensed operators in Minnesota.