Spring Flood Run to bring thousands of motorcyclists to SE Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Thousands of motorcycle riders are expected to hit the road between the Twin Cities and Winona Saturday for the Spring Flood run.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 82 riders were killed in crashes during the 2022 Spring Flood run, the most since 1985.
“Motorcycles are back on our roadways and that means it’s time to look twice for motorcyclists in traffic, especially at intersections,” says Jay Bock, motorcycle safety coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Motorcycle Safety Center. “Riders can do their part to enhance their safety by wearing high-visibility clothing, proper gear and refreshing their skills.”
Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota, along with Minnesota State Patrol troopers, will be out patrolling the area during the event to ensure a safe riding environment.
“We want riders to have a great time being back on the road after a long winter, but even more importantly, we want them to make it home safely. Motorcyclists and motorists should work together to share the road and ensure a fun event for all,” says Lt. Gordon Shank, Minnesota State Patrol.
The Motorcycle Safety Center offers these safety tips:
Riders
- Be prepared for inattentive drivers by staying focused on riding, keeping your speed in check and maintaining a two-second following distance.
- Wear the gear. Motorcyclists should wear a DOT-approved helmet and brightly colored protective gear for visibility and protection.
- Don’t drink and ride. One-third of all motorcycle fatalities involve impaired riders.
Motorists
- Watch for motorcycles. Due to the smaller size of motorcycles, their speed and distance is more difficult to judge.
- Always look twice before entering a roadway, turning left or changing lanes.
- Give riders room by maintaining a three-second following distance and check blind spots.
- Pay attention and drive at safe speeds.