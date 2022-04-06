Spring construction starts as early as next week for Southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Spring construction season is kicking off and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is highlighting projects taking place in southeast Minnesota.
The stretch of Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls will see construction start back up next week.
That project started last year but MN Dot says there is still a large amount of work to be done and it's expected to finish in 2023.
In Rochester, there is more work to be done along Broadway Avenue with work continuing on alleys and side streets. That will finish by the end of this year.
Dillon Dombrovski with the city of Rochester says plan ahead before you get behind the wheel.
“Potentially looking for alternate routes - setting aside some additional time for travel. We know construction is an inconvenience - we try to get it done as quickly and safely as possible,” he says.
Scott Holmes with Olmsted County Public Works reminds drivers to abide by the law.
“Obey the flaggers, they have one of the toughest jobs out there - so be aware of projects - and we'll try to lessen impacts where we can,” he says.
The Elton Hills bridge reconstruction project, plans to open early July.
You can stay up to date on the road work in our area through the City of Rochester and MN Dot websites.