Spring consignment sale in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The pop-up consignment shop "Just Between Friends" brought their spring sale at Graham Park to a close today. Compared to their sale at Graham Park last spring, the spring sale this year had more foot traffic, roughly twice as many consigners trying to sell off their things, and a larger number of sales. Some of the more popular items were books and clothing. Shelley Yohe, one of the franchise owners of "Just Between Friends," said buying from a consignment shop can give families a sense of relief.
“Really helps the family stretch a dollar during this economy and with the inflation, and it’s a great place to shop and save money," Yohe said.
"Just Between Friends" will have a back-to-school sale at Graham Park in mid-August. Leftover clothes and shoes from this sale will go to Gage East Empowerment Center and leftover toys will go to Christmas Anonymous.