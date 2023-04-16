 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Next Heavy Snow Band Taking Shape...

.The next band of heavy snow was forming this evening from north-
central Wisconsin into parts of western Wisconsin, or roughly from
Taylor County south into portions of La Crosse and Monroe Counties.
Snowfall rates in this band are expected to be 1 to 2 inches per
hour which will cause rapid accumulations to occur and for roads
to become snow covered and slippery. In addition, the heavy, wet
snow combined with gusty winds could cause some power outages and
tree damage to occur.

Snowfall reports from the afternoon have been highly variable with
a wide range. Amounts of a couple of inches have been common for
parts of southeast Minnesota to as much as 10 inches across parts
of western Wisconsin. As more snow falls overnight, storm totals
could be a foot or more for portions of western Wisconsin. Travel
tonight into Monday morning is expected to be impacted with a
slower than normal morning commute possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Spring consignment sale in Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0

Spring consignment sale in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The pop-up consignment shop "Just Between Friends" brought their spring sale at Graham Park to a close today. Compared to their sale at Graham Park last spring, the spring sale this year had more foot traffic, roughly twice as many consigners trying to sell off their things, and a larger number of sales. Some of the more popular items were books and clothing. Shelley Yohe, one of the franchise owners of "Just Between Friends," said buying from a consignment shop can give families a sense of relief.

“Really helps the family stretch a dollar during this economy and with the inflation, and it’s a great place to shop and save money," Yohe said.

"Just Between Friends" will have a back-to-school sale at Graham Park in mid-August. Leftover clothes and shoes from this sale will go to Gage East Empowerment Center and leftover toys will go to Christmas Anonymous. 

Recommended for you