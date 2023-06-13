 Skip to main content
Sports complex proposal receives feedback from local business owners

Rochester Sports Complex Information Session

Local business owners were asked to give feedback on the city's proposed sports complex project Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local business owners are learning more about plans to build a new sports complex in the Med City following an information session hosted by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning.

The chamber members in attendance were definitely excited at the prospect of the complex bringing economic growth through a booming sports tourism industry. However, they still had plenty of feedback on the development.

The business owners were able to ask city officials and ISG engineering consultants about the location of the site, competition with other cities' sports tourism industries, and the amenities the complex will offer.

One pressing question raised during the information session was the issue of marketing the complex to voters. Funding for the $65 million complex would come from the renewal of a local sales tax which would need approval through a referendum.

With many details of the project location still up in the air, there are concerns voters won't be in favor of funding the complex.

Ben Boldt, the recreation supervisor of the city's Department of Parks and Rec, says the city understands the issue and is working to make plans more concrete.

"The scope of this project is preliminary design, operations, programming, and what those things look like so we can try to give as much information as we can to the voters heading into November," he said.

The November 2023 referendum will also feature questions about funding for three other projects with a total of $205 million in total. It has yet to be determined if each project will be voted on separately or in one package deal.

The city will be holding a community open house for public feedback at the Mayo Civic Center on June 27th. Session times are still being decided.

