Sports Card Show Hosted in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The "Med City Sports Card Show" happened today at Chip Shots. Over 50 vendor tables were part of the event today. There were classic sports cards from the 1950s as well as relatively more modern cards. Cards from multiple sports were available for purchase. Tyler Bauman, the event organizer, said nostalgia is a big part of the appeal of collecting sports cards.
“Lot of the moments in hobbies-collecting is when you find a card that brings back a memory, whether it’s something, you know, I collected sets as a kid and got cards with my dad and put sets together and correlated’em all hand by hand and did all that, so when you find cards from your childhood, it really brings back awesome memories," Bauman said.
He said they're hoping to do another show for Rochester in July.