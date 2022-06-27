Spitting at a police officer sends Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Spitting at a police officer means more time behind bars for a Rochester man.
Mahamed Adan Abikar, 29 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to 366 days in prison, with credit for 224 days already served. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault-transfer of bodily fluids onto a peace officer in May.
Rochester police say Abikar was arrested on November 15, 2021, after he forced a public transit bus to stop just after 7 pm near 7th Street and W. Silver Lake Drive NE. Abikar allegedly punched the bus windshield and tried to break a windshield wiper, then damaged another vehicle before unsuccessfully trying to get inside it. Police say Abikar then got into a fight with someone in the street before being taken into custody.
Rochester police say Abikar grabbed the groin of an officer during the arrest and spit at and hit another officer during the booking process.
Charles of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree damage to property were dismissed as part of a plea deal.