Spiking violence strains sectarian ties in Iraqi province

Hussein Maytham lies on a couch in his home in Muqdadiyah, Iraq, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Hussein was wounded when a car he was in was hit by a planted bomb earlier this month. His parents, two cousins and aunt were killed in the blast.It is not known who carried out the attack. Diyala province has seen a spike in killings, some connected to sectarian hatreds but others believed linked to rivalries among Shiite factions. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)