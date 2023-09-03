Speed blamed for crash in Cerro Gordo County that injured a teen driver

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A teen driver was hurt after a rollover crash Saturday in Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6:30 pm near the intersection of Eagle Avenue and 270th Street. Deputies say Sophie Ann Boehmler, 16 of Sumner, was driving when she lost control of her vehicle on a curve, overcorrected, went into the ditch, and rolled.
The Sheriff’s Office says speed was a factor in this crash.
Boehmler was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and citied for failure to maintain control.
The Clear Lake Fire Department, Clear Lake Fire Medics, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with this incident.