Speech contest in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a speech contest held at Destiny Church. Four divisions from around southeastern Minnesota competed. There were two types of speeches written and presented by speakers. There were humorous speeches: original speeches with jokes. There were international speeches: speeches on anything the speaker wanted to talk about. Six of the 12 contestants moved on to the next competition. Georgette Benidt, one of the event organizers, said some speakers are really drawn to the competitive aspect.
“They like to showcase how their speaking skills compare to other people. They’re very competitive. It’s friendly rivalry in the division, and a lotta people really thrive on that," Benidt said.
The next speech competition for the speakers who moved on is on April first in Zumbrota.