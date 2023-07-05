Special session of Iowa Legislature called to pass new abortion laws

DES MOINES, Iowa – A special session of the Iowa Legislature is being called to change the state’s abortion laws.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday she will convene the General Assembly of Iowa on Tuesday, July 11, at 8:30 am for a special session “with the sole purpose of enacting legislation that addresses abortion and protects unborn lives.”
Governor Reynolds issued the following statement:
"Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives.”
“In 2018, I proposed, the legislature passed, and I proudly signed into law legislation that protected unborn babies from abortion once a heartbeat was detectable. After years of litigation, the Iowa Supreme Court was split 3-3 last month in its opinion regarding whether a lower court’s injunction of the Fetal Heartbeat Law should be dissolved. This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law.”
“I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time. Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families. These are the most essential building blocks of our society, and they are what will keep the foundation of our state and country strong for generations to come.”
Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic issued the following statement in response to Governor Kim Reynolds’ call for a special legislative session:
“Just when you thought she couldn’t sink any lower, Governor Reynolds calls for a special session specifically to take freedom away from Iowans. It’s unacceptable and flies in the face of what we value in our state.
“Iowans believe in reproductive freedom. And the Iowa courts refused to do Reynolds' dirty work, so she's calling a special session. Now it’s time to use our collective voice to stop the Governor and MAGA legislature from ripping away our rights.”
The Democratic Leaders of the Iowa House and Senate released the following statements.
Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights:
“Governor Reynolds’ call for a special session today is all politics, when our work should be about people. She caved to the special interests and is now demanding lawmakers send her a bill to ban abortion in just six days."
"It’s clear the Governor and GOP leaders aren’t listening to Iowans because a strong majority supports reproductive freedom. Everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion. Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions about when to start a family."
"Iowa Democrats will always put people over politics and fight to protect our reproductive freedom.”
Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum of Dubuque:
“We knew this would happen. Republican extremists, led by Gov. Kim Reynolds, are rushing to take away Iowans’ established rights and personal freedoms. And they hope they can do it fast enough that Iowans won’t even notice."
"Now is the time for Iowans to fight back against an extreme abortion ban that will cost women their lives as well as their freedom. Iowans see how abortion bans have caused heartbreak, complications, and death in other states. We won’t stand for it here."
"This attack on reproductive healthcare is opposed by a large majority of Iowans. Senate Democrats will be fighting for that majority on the Senate floor next week, and we call on every Iowan to join us.”