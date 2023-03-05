Special service for law enforcement officers

Weather Alert

...Wet Accumulating Snow Tonight... .A wintry mix of rain, snow, and sleet this evening will transition over to snow tonight, with the highest impact period through the overnight hours. Webcams in Minnesota show a slushy accumulation as well as multiple car crashes and spin outs. The highest snow totals are still expected near and north of Interstate 94. Confidence is lower along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor, where rain and sleet is mixing into the snow. The snow showers this evening are expected to have higher snowfall rates, with rates of 1 inch an hour or higher at times, especially within the first few hours of precipitation. This is most likely along and north of Interstate 94, which will result in quick accumulations on roads and slick, difficult travel conditions. A light wintry mix may persist into Monday morning along with gusty winds. Although most of the accumulating snow will be done by sunrise, some travel impacts for the Monday morning commute are possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&