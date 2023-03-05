Special service for law enforcement officers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a special worship service for law enforcement today at Calvary Baptist Church. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson thanked the community for their support and George Beech, a police chaplain, read some scripture in support of law enforcement officers. After that, there was an in memoriam for fallen officers followed by a moment of silence. A retired officer then played "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes. The chaplaincy director for Regular Baptist Ministries went on to give a heartfelt speech honoring the sacrifices of fallen officers. Greg Linscott, the lead pastor for Calvary Baptist Church, said it's important for there to be a strong connection between local law enforcement officers and the church.
“We see their role justified in scripture. It’s established by God, an-and it’s also important for us as Christians to make those connections to be the salt and the light that God wants us to be as representatives of Christ to our neighbors and friends, and so we wanna be able to establish those so that we can accurately show Jesus to them," Linscott said.
After the service, there was a dinner to express appreciation to local officers.