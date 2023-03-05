 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wet Accumulating Snow Tonight...

.A wintry mix of rain, snow, and sleet this evening will
transition over to snow tonight, with the highest impact period
through the overnight hours. Webcams in Minnesota show a slushy
accumulation as well as multiple car crashes and spin outs. The
highest snow totals are still expected near and north of Interstate
94. Confidence is lower along and south of the Interstate 90
corridor, where rain and sleet is mixing into the snow.

The snow showers this evening are expected to have higher snowfall
rates, with rates of 1 inch an hour or higher at times,
especially within the first few hours of precipitation. This is
most likely along and north of Interstate 94, which will result in
quick accumulations on roads and slick, difficult travel
conditions. A light wintry mix may persist into Monday morning
along with gusty winds. Although most of the accumulating snow
will be done by sunrise, some travel impacts for the Monday
morning commute are possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Special service for law enforcement officers

  • Updated
  • 0

Special service for law enforcement officers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a special worship service for law enforcement today at Calvary Baptist Church. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson thanked the community for their support and George Beech, a police chaplain, read some scripture in support of law enforcement officers. After that, there was an in memoriam for fallen officers followed by a moment of silence. A retired officer then played "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes. The chaplaincy director for Regular Baptist Ministries went on to give a heartfelt speech honoring the sacrifices of fallen officers. Greg Linscott, the lead pastor for Calvary Baptist Church, said it's important for there to be a strong connection between local law enforcement officers and the church.

“We see their role justified in scripture. It’s established by God, an-and it’s also important for us as Christians to make those connections to be the salt and the light that God wants us to be as representatives of Christ to our neighbors and friends, and so we wanna be able to establish those so that we can accurately show Jesus to them," Linscott said.

After the service, there was a dinner to express appreciation to local officers.

