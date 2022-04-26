Speaking with GOP candidate Dr. Scott Jensen

ROCHESTER, Minn.-GOP gubernatorial hopefuls are roughly three weeks out from the state GOP convention, which will choose a contender to go up against Gov. Tim Walz.
Leading the GOP pack is Dr. Scott Jensen, who captivated voters early on in 2021 and dominated the GOP strawman poll in Feb.
Jensen tells KIMT that he decided to throw his hand in the contested race due to his personal experience in the healthcare profession, as well as arising questions he had over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic under Walz.
Under his policy platform, Jensen is in tune with other GOP candidates, honing in on hot button national topics such as law enforcement, vaccine mandates and election integrity.
Jensen said he wants Minnesota to add a vaccine bill of rights, protecting Minnesotans from mandates.
"The governor needs to boldly act and I will. We need to get health freedom as an absolute essential part of our everyday lives and within our health freedom there has to be a vaccination bill of rights allowing conscientious or religious exemptions," Jensen said.
On the topic of election integrity, Jensen said he wants to make voting "easy but hard," which he said would increase the penalty of voter fraud, as well as limit the window for mail in voting.
One of Jensen's biggest stances, however, is on the topic of exorbitant costs for healthcare.
"Only in America do we have this disease where you get health care and you get broke and it has got to be changed. So, there is a lot of things we could do. Certainly transparency has a lot to do with it but we have to do more than that we have got to have some uniformity in pricing. We cannot let one facility charge $80,000 dollars for a hip replacement and another facility charging $19,000," Jensen said.
Jensen will join the other GOP candidates at the Mayo Civic Center for the GOP State Convention on May 13 and 14.