Speaking out on underrated jobs

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As part of our coverage of Labor Day, we went out and heard about what community members think are some of the most underrated workers. Community members said that teachers don't get paid enough considering all of the hard work they put in, that people too often focus only on how road workers negatively impact traffic, and that the spotless rooms that janitors leave behind are usually taken for granted.
“Farmers produce the food that we need to eat, and we give very little thought or credit to where that comes from. Farmers, too, have to work super long hours under whatever circumstances arise, and they’ve got the kinds of jobs where the work just needs to be done, and so they have to do it," Caila Rinker, a community member, said.
Community members also said that public bus drivers don't get enough credit for helping people get to where they need to be.