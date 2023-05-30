SPARK prepares to offer summer programs

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If the idea of having your kids cooped up inside all summer long doesn't seem that appealing, don't worry. A local children's museum, SPARK, will be offering lots of different kinds of programs for kids this summer. As part of "SPARK Imagination: Read!," there will be daily storytimes as well as free books that kids can take with them after. Inside of their pop-up park, there will be yoga sessions and plants that kids can tend to and harvest. Heather Nessler, the executive director of SPARK, said kids can develop important social skills in a learning environment.
“In general, having that opportunity to learn social and emotional cues, how to share, how to ask for permission, how to say ‘excuse me’ when you need to really helps develop the mind f-of a young child and teach them how to correspond and have social interactions with-with kids-with peers," Nessler said.
They will also be offering a variety of camps this summer for kids. There will be camps focused on things like art, STEM, and mythology. For more information on the camps, click here.